GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - Allison Johnson Miller says October 23rd, what would have been her son Keegan Johnson's 19th birthday, was a quiet one for the family.
"For us, he'll forever be 17," she said. "But we enjoyed it. We had a good time."
She says there are still tough days when she thinks about the son she lost, but adds that immersing herself in the mission she's taken on since his passing are her therapy.
"He is still with us," she explained. "He lives and breathes in 4 different people. So it's really cool to think of it that way."
Allison says Keegan's story of deciding to become an organ donor before he passed is one that has gone from a tiny small town tale of a hero...to something beyond her wildest dreams.
"The impact he has continued to have is ever-present in his story, and across the state, and now we get to take it to a national level," said Kristine Neal of We Are Sharing Hope SC, a Charleston-based nonprofit that has worked with Keegan's family since his passing.
Sharing Hope was responsible for facilitating Keegan's organ donations, and for putting his family in touch with the donor recipient families whose lives Keegan saved with 5 of his major organs.
"By sharing Keegan's story, we get to have people connect those dots and have their 'ah-ha!' moment where they realize that, by checking the box, they could also be a life-saving hero," said Neal, referring to that one simple choice to become an organ donor like Keegan (which can make all the difference).
Sharing Hope elected Allison and her family to be their ambassadors this year at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, something Allison calls "an honor," especially because Keegan was a beloved football player in the community.
"I just feel like we're taking our boy national," she said, beaming. "I want to tell everyone in California about him when we get there."
The whole Johnson-Miller family will travel to California in December, where they will be featured--along with Keegan--on Sharing Hope's Rose Parade float.
Neal and says they will be having a ceremony to complete the design of a picture of Keegan, brought to life by an artist in Pasadena, at the family's church in Inman, SC on November 23rd.
She says Keegan's face on their float will resonate with all those affected by their important mission.
"To have his smile illuminate across the country, and bring hope to so many people watching who may be waiting for their live-saving chance," Neal said.
Allison adds she has no doubt that when the world meets Keegan, they'll listen to his message about becoming an organ donor.
"His laugh was contagious," she recalled fondly. "And most of the time, that smile, that laugh, and a hug is what got him our of trouble."
She also has a message for her son, whom she says she knows is watching down on the movement he's created.
"We're proud of him. And we love him."
Copyright 2021 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.