CHEROKEE COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina) - Drivers are now discussing who should be held responsible for the deadly accident on I-85 near Gaffney: driver error or an SCDOT safety issue.
Peyton Crowder's father was involved in the crash. He says his family knew something was wrong when his father didn't come home on time and didn't call to say he was going to be late. He describes the moment when someone answered the phone after he called it, hoping his father would pick up.
"I hear an EMS worker answer his phone. And they're like, 'Hey is this Mr. or Mrs. Crowder?' I said, 'Yes, this is his son,'" Peyton said.
Peyton's father, Eddie Crowder, was recently released from the hospital. His car was smashed between an 18-wheeler and the chutes.
"He was the white car that got hit by the 18-wheeler. And he was upside down. And it turns out it was almost an hour. They tried to get him out, and had to get the jaws of life, but, luckily, he wasn't conscious for a lot of it," Crowder said.
Peyton says his father has nerve damage, road rash, stitches, and will need surgery due to the extent of his injuries.
He and other drivers, like Ansley Hamrick Cheatham, are now calling out the SCDOT. Cheatham says she's never been comfortable driving between the chutes.
"We don't want to have any more deaths on 85. It's not just the people that live in Gaffney, it's the people traveling," Cheatham said.
Cheatham stated a petition to get the SCDOT to fix the area the Cherokee County Coroner describes as a "death trap."
"We are always going to have drivers that are driving too fast. We're always going to have distracted drivers, tired drivers, drivers that are driving too closely," Cheatham said, "That is a problem nationwide. That's always going to happen. We can't change that. We what we can do is evaluate that stretch of highway."
Crowder says the SCDOT has to do something before this happens to someone else.
"They call it the 'death chute' for a reason. And I think it's a downright shame that the SCDOT hasn't done more to protect the citizens of South Carolina and traveler's a lot on our roads," Crowder said.
Crowder sends prayers to all of the families who have lost loved ones in this crash. His father is recovering at home and regaining his memory.
The SCDOT did release a statement:
"SCDOT is working with law enforcement officials to gain a better understanding of the circumstances that led to the tragic crash on the I-85 construction project. This project has been plagued by crashes throughout the work zone, including crashes like this one that involved tractor trailers that were traveling in lanes designated for passenger vehicles only. We will continue our efforts with law enforcement and local first responders to identify and implement additional measures designed to get motorists to slow down, pay attention and stay in the proper lanes.”
Where can I sign the petition?
