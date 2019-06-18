GREENVILLE, SC (Fox Carolina) - An Upstate family says they want to turn their pain into progress. Jermaine Pressley, a father and murder suspect, watched his child's funeral from inside his jail cell.
Greenville County deputies said Pressley accidentally shot his daughter, 23-year-old Nadeja when she came home late one night in May.
Deputies said he shot into his front door on Young Street, killing "his world," Nadeja.
"She was a great person," Nadeja's grandmother said. "Her father loved her and she loved him."
That love cannot be touched, even behind what this family calls terrible mistake.
"We love her father, we know this is not intended. We have no hate, we have no hate."
"We were three best friends, and I told the judge that I buried one of my best friends and I lost another," Natalie Suber said.
Community activist Bruce Wilson said Pressley was not able to attend his only daughter's funeral because he was locked up. Not there in person, but in spirit, Pressley watched the funeral virtually via livestream. County council said that's a first in the county and state.
"No one else is doing it in South Carolina, so maybe we could set the standard for the rest of the state. If we can't transport people to funerals for immediate family, we could at least livestream it," Councilman Ennis Fant said.
The family wants every county inmate to have the privileged to live stream a funeral if they so choose. They called upon county council Monday night, calling it Nadeja's rule.
"She would just give freely. Freely. This policy is giving back to the family, loved ones that may lose someone so they’re able to move forward and have peace and closure," Nadeja's cousin said.
"Even after her death, she's still giving," Natalie Suber said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.