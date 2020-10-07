CENTRAL, SC (FOX Carolina) - A family in Central is asking that SLED and the Central Police Department conduct a thorough investigation into the death of their son Terreco Robinson.
Central police went to serve a search warrant at his home they say was connected to a sex crime investigation. But after an hours long standoff, police say robinson turned a gun on himself.
His family says there is much more to this story and they are fighting to get answers.
They tell me they were cooperating with the investigation and had agreed to come down to the police department that day. They say when police arrived at their son's door they believe this father of two felt like he'd been lied to and didn't truly have a chance to fight the allegations.
"He felt like I can’t go to jail for something that I did not do. I just think it all could have been avoided," Reco Robinson says.
Reco says his first born Terreco Robinson son was a peaceful giant, tall in stature, had no problems with fighting the allegations that were brought against him last week in Central.
"I called the officer myself and I spoke with him and see if my son is could go to the police department that day. The officer told me that to come the next day," says Robinson but, "less than an hour and a half later, the police were at my son's door with their search warrant. At least that’s what they are telling me."
He says that his son sent him the screenshots of the conversation with the Corporal so his father stepped in. He says they came to an agreement, even though they wanted to just go down the police department that day and address the allegations.
I spoke with the father of a man killed himself with police at his door because he felt "bombarded." The family says that they were in touch with police about stopping by that day. Instead, SWAT came. They believe their son felt like he had no chance to fight the allegations. pic.twitter.com/KXmtP25IBW— Amber Worthy (@byAmberWorthy) October 8, 2020
"I felt that they handled it wrong because my son and I were prepared to take him to the police station that day and they told me the next morning," Reco says.
Police say that shots were fired from the apartment. Police did not return fire, according the officials. They sent a robot in and didn't see anyone. Officials say they entered the home and found Robinson dead, appearing to have turned the gun on himself.
"I think he was looking at it like he was bombarded and was told a lie, says Robinson.
He says, "I feel that someone needs to be held accountable and held liable because it all could’ve been avoided if they would have let me bring my son in that day."
"He was scared," Felicia Oglesby, his mother says, "had they handle procedures and follow the procedures that they agreed to... that’s my thing... which made my baby afraid, which caused…"
This is the father of 2. I’ve reached out to #SLED and Central Police for more information about this case. @foxcarolinanews #TerrecoRobinson #Terreco #Rek pic.twitter.com/2NdDvgXvPJ— Amber Worthy (@byAmberWorthy) October 8, 2020
Now they are moving forward fighting for justice and keeping his memory alive for his sons.
"I do understand that you want to pop up as far as it being a search warrant but I think the whole situation could have been handled differently," Reco Robinsons says, "I just want to say that I will never stop as long as I got breath in my body until I get answers and I get justice for my son."
His mother adds, "We will definitely never stop until we get justice."
Robinson says, "he said' daddy, my kids, my brothers and sisters and my friends - give them a locket and give them some of my ashes so that I can still be close to them.' You know. We used to talk about all of this stuff."
Terreco is scheduled to be cremated this week so that he can carry out his final wishes.
I reached out to both central pd and sled for updates in this case, but I haven't heard back yet.
The south carolina chapter of p.O.S.T. (protect our stolen treasures) is behind this family in their efforts to get a full investigation by sled.
"I thank God for letting me have two grandsons before he left here to keep his legacy and my legacy going," Reco says.
