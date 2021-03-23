GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - A man charged with the brutal murders of two Greenville teens back in the 1970s is up for parole for the 19th time. Charles "Goldie" Williams was sentenced back in 1977 to three consecutive life sentences for killing three teenage girls in 1975 and dumping their bodies in the Reedy River. The families of the victims said they plan to be at the parole hearing on Wednesday, to try and make sure Williams does not go free.
In August of 1975, 16-year-old Kathy Smith and her best friend, 17-year-old Cynthia Jones, disappeared after attending a Greenville High football game. Their bodies were eventually found weeks later in the Reedy River. Police at the time soon discovered that Williams, who went by the name Goldie McCrary on the street, picked up the girls from another location after the game, then drugged the girls, raped them and killed them.
“I don’t think he should ever be let out,” Mary Harrison, the older sister of Kathy Smith, said on Tuesday. “He took something from us that we can never get back.”
Harrison said her family will never stop fighting to ensure Williams stays behind bars.
MORE NEWS - Gun in Boulder supermarket shooting bought 6 days earlier, officials say
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.