SIMPSONVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - An Upstate family is raising money for $500,000 medical treatment for 2 year old daughter and that only pays for the first dose.
They are making a plea for help to pay for the treatment for a condition called spinal muscular atrophy.
The family says they never planned to go public because they didn't want anyone to treat their daughter any differently, but they have hit several road blocks that led them to reach out to the community.
They says they’re raising funds to protect their daughter’s quality of life as well as spotlight a condition that is leaving other families in this same position.
2 year old Liv, loves her disney princess dresses, loves to run and loves to play with her brother john, and that's what her parents Steven and Sarah are trying to preserve.
An Upstate family says the drug that is needed to treat their daughter's SMA (Spinal Muscular Atrophy) will cost $500K for the 1st dose. They are raising money to start the treatment, but this is only the beginning of a long, expensive process. @foxcarolinanews #OnlyOnFOX pic.twitter.com/flEBezm0U1— Amber Worthy (@byAmberWorthy) December 28, 2019
Sarah DeLisle says, "I see you God everywhere because he gave me one of each and I know that they are going to be perfectly fine and perfectly healthy and we are just so grateful for that."
However, Liv suffers with SMA, spinal muscular atrophy, that could lead to Liv being bound to a wheelchair.
After working through a treatment plan with her doctors, the drug spinraza was suggested.
It comes in 4 doses that are adminstered every few months. This family says they were told by the drug company that is would cost about $125, per vial for the first round of medicine. The loading dose is 4 vials that need to be taken together would cost $500,000.
"I don’t know who made that price because everyone that I have talk to you even in the medical field said that it’s insane," says Steven.
The family says their medical insurance won’t cover it, so they’re preparing to buy the drug directly from the manufacturer.
They’ve turned to facebook to raise money for the first round of medication and they were shocked by the support their community has shown them so far.
They believe God will work it out like he has for them many times before.
"God saying that is a great step forward you are doing a great job," says Sarah, when referencing the choice to go public with this story.
The family is trying to explore other health insurance options, but they’re also asking for donations and prayers.
Here is the link to the paypal where they are collecting funds.
