GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - The Mattison's dining room is filled with flowers, notes of prayer, and anything that reminds them of their daughter Victoria.
“It’s indescribable, the pain. It just feels like there’s a whole in my heart," Victor Mattison said.
He says his daughter complained her ankle hurt this past week, which within hours turned into body aches.
“There was such much joy she brought to us and, I mean we just- it's just pain that we won’t get to experience that anymore with her," he said.
“There was such much joy she brought to us and, I mean we just- it's just pain that we won’t get to experience that anymore with her," he said.
Those aches progressed to a fever and Victoria's mother, Teresa Mattison, began to take care of her.
“She was having body aches, she was cold, she had a fever- I treated it as though it was the flu," she said.
“She was having body aches, she was cold, she had a fever- I treated it as though it was the flu," she said.
Victoria's fever broke, but later the Mattisons heard bath water. They say Victoria became delirious and her fever shot over 103 degrees.
“The tub was about to overflow. She was half dressed she still had on her shirt, and it was soaked. I started yelling her name, yelled for Vic, went to her and she didn’t respond to our voices," Teresa said.
“The tub was about to overflow. She was half dressed she still had on her shirt, and it was soaked. I started yelling her name, yelled for Vic, went to her and she didn’t respond to our voices," Teresa said.
Victoria came to for only minutes and told her parents she couldn't see. They rushed her to an emergency room and doctors later diagnosed her with Bacterial Meningococcal Meningitis Type B.
“We were taken aback by the sudden turn of her health," Victor Mattison said.
“We were taken aback by the sudden turn of her health," Victor Mattison said.
Within 24 hours, doctors told them to call a minister because Victoria was very sick.
“She had swelling on the brain, fluid on the lungs, kidney failure," Teresa Mattison said.
“She had swelling on the brain, fluid on the lungs, kidney failure," Teresa Mattison said.
Victoria's parents were not the only ones devastated, so was her brother, Victor Mattison, Jr., known as VJ.
“We just had a lot planned to do in the summer," VJ Mattison said.
“We just had a lot planned to do in the summer," VJ Mattison said.
Victoria Mattison died in less than a week, on May 22.
“I don’t understand why my sister was taken away from us because lack of information that we didn’t have," VJ said.
“I don’t understand why my sister was taken away from us because lack of information that we didn’t have," VJ said.
FOX Carolina talked to Taylor McKeowen, a nurse practitioner with Bon Secours Express Care about Bacterial Meningococcal Meningitis.
“There’s a barrier called the meninges to help protect the brain. Any time there’s an infection to that area whether it be from a virus or in this case bacteria, it causes swelling," McKeowen said.
“There’s a barrier called the meninges to help protect the brain. Any time there’s an infection to that area whether it be from a virus or in this case bacteria, it causes swelling," McKeowen said.
However, Type B, known as MenB, is very rare and attacks the body quickly.
“You can be around somebody who has it who has coughed on you. If you shared a beverage with somebody, it far as saliva, even kissing can cause the issues as well," McKeowen said."Those symptoms can be headaches, body aches, a stiff neck, and fever."
“You can be around somebody who has it who has coughed on you. If you shared a beverage with somebody, it far as saliva, even kissing can cause the issues as well," McKeowen said."Those symptoms can be headaches, body aches, a stiff neck, and fever."
He says those who are at high risk are usually between the ages of 16-25, and they share close quarters like dormitories.
The Mattisons say all of Victoria's vaccines were up-to-date and they learned there's a separate vaccination for MenB, which they say has to be requested. It's a vaccine they never knew about.
“I just want a name and a face to be associated with this horrible, infectious disease," Victor Mattison said.
“ I can’t begin to tell you how empty it is in my heart, this house, we’re forever changed. This has forever changed our future, where now we have an only child," Teresa Mattison said.
“I just want a name and a face to be associated with this horrible, infectious disease," Victor Mattison said.
“ I can’t begin to tell you how empty it is in my heart, this house, we’re forever changed. This has forever changed our future, where now we have an only child," Teresa Mattison said.
The Mattisons say they're working on future ventures to honor their daughter and to educate the public about this rare disease. There's a GoFundMe Page setup in honor of Victoria and so far, more than $12,000 has been raised. Healthcare providers say if parents have children who are 11 or 12 years old, they should get the Bacterial Meningococcal Meningitis vaccine. Providers say at 16 they should get a booster and from the ages of 16-25, they should ask about the Type B vaccine. Many health websites state many parents may not know about the Type B vaccine because it wasn't made available until 2014.
The Mattisons say Victoria was a rising junior at Clemson University. She planned to work an internship and planned to spend time with family and friends this summer.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.