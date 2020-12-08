GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina)- The family of a man killed in a single-vehicle crash on Sunday morning have released a photo of him and said he loved to volunteer.
Troopers said the wreck happened when a 2008 Chevrolet Trailblazer was travelling east on Fork Shoals Rd. and ran off the right side of the road and struck a tree. The victim was wearing a seat belt, says SCHP.
The incident remains under investigation by the South Carolina Highway Patrol.
The identity of the victim was later released by the coroner's office: 31-year-old Jeffrey David Breisch of Simpsonville. The office says he died from multiple blunt force trauma suffered in the accident and died on scene.
Breisch's brother, Michael, said Jeff was heavily involved in community outreach and volunteer projects.
“Community outreach & volunteering was a fundamental part of who Jeff was," Michael said.
