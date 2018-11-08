GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - Nearly two months after a kidnapping that left an Upstate couple brutalized, Greenville County deputies say they have made two arrests.

Sheriff Johnny Mack Brown on Thursday announced that Mark Allen Wright oh Travelers Rest and Jack Corris of Foreman of Pahokee, FL had been charged.

The arrests come following the brutal robbery and kidnapping of Warren and Ann Willis, which occurred on Sep. 25.

"In all my years, I don't remember an assault this brutal," Sheriff Brown said.

Warren, the owner of several W.E. Willis Grocery stores, was kidnapped at the Travelers Rest location on Highway 414 back by five suspects. He was forcibly taken home, where he and Ann were tied up and beaten. Ann was shot in the incident and has since been in the hospital, where Brown said she remains in critical condition.

Deputies released surveillance photos of five suspects, who were masked when the kidnapping occurred.

Sheriff Brown said the suspects surrounded Mr. Willis when he exited his store, bound his arms with zip-ties, then forced him into his Nissan Armanda and drove him to his home on Sweetgum Road. There, they encountered Mrs. Willis, who was also bound with zip-ties. Both husband and wife were brutally beaten and Mrs. Willis was also shot.

The suspects fled with cash in Mr. Willis' Armada, which Brown said was later found burned on McKinney Road. Deputies found an article of evidence in that vehicle and another piece of evidence the following day on Bates Crossing Road, which Brown said contained DNA evidence that led them to the suspects.

Brown said deputies flew to Florida on Nov. 6 and joined a task force in Palm Beach County which executed a warrant on Nov. 7 when Foreman was taken into custody.

Deputies in Greenville County also arrested Wright on Nov. 7, Brown said.

Investigators still do not know why the suspects conspired to rob and brutalize the Willises but Brown said deputies found evidence to show that Forman arrived in the Upstate on September 16 and then returned to Florida on Sep. 25.

Brown said Wright faces charges of kidnapping, arson, criminal conspiracy, armed robbery, attempted murder, assault and battery, burglary, and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.

Foreman is charged with grand larceny, theft of a motor vehicle, armed robbery, assault and battery, attempted murder, and other offenses.

Foreman is locked up in Palm Beach County, FL awaiting extradition to South Carolina.

Wright is being held at the Greenville County Detention Center.

Brown said deputies are still trying to identify the other three suspects seen in the surveillance footage.

Chandra Willis-Kasa said the family does not know either suspect at all. She called the case "puzzling" and said she doesn't understand why her parents were attacked and robbed. She said the suspects seemed to know her father's schedule and knew how to get from his store in Landrum to their home in Travelers Rest, because they never asked for directions during the drive.

Willis-Kasa said the family is grateful to the investigators for their hard work and to the community for their continued prayers. She said the family is hopeful the other three unknown suspects will be arrested soon.

Below is Willis-Kasa's full statement:

My family extends such appreciation & admiration for such a caring & brilliant investigation team! We are so thankful for Sheriff Brown & his team. We believe & have such confidence that the remainder of arrests will be made soon. We continue to pray for the law enforcers’ safety.

My family feels relieved at the arrests, but still quite puzzled as to why we were targeted & the horrific violence that occurred.

My family also extends appreciation to Fox Carolina & all media sources for covering our story. We ask that you please continue to do so! There’s still work to be done.

My family continues to be amazed at the power of prayer from family, friends, & people from all over the country! We’ve never experienced such specific praying & God’s results of it.

Please continue to pray for us, the medical team, & investigation team!

Please continue to pray for Mark Wright, James Foremen, the other three individuals, & any others that maybe connected. Pray for them to find Jesus.

W.E. are Strong!

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 864-23-CRIME.