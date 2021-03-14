TOWNVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - The family of 18-year-old Jack Hunt are remembering the teenager they describe as the spirit of the family.
"For me as a grandparent, his smile. He always was smiling. I could be having a bad day and Jack there for me," said Jack's Grandfather Joel Barker.
Jack was killed Friday night, after he was driving a boat while fishing on Lake Secession and was hit by debris.
The Abbeville County Coroner ruled the death accidental.
"The two things I find comfort in right now is knowing that Jack did something, died doing something that he loved. But that also he's with our Lord and Savior," explained Jack's Mother Beth Hunt.
Ever since his early years, Jack's family says fishing was his greatest passion.
Spending thousands and thousands of hours on the water with his dad, grandpa, and other friends and family.
"Jack would lay in his bed and 'Whatcha doing Jack' and he was watching Google maps and stuff, trying to find fishing spots. It was just who we were, our lives revolved around it," said Jack's Father Lee Hunt.
That passion, and hard work, for fishing would lead Jack to get a scholarship on the Bass Fishing Team at Erskine College.
His family says he was highly competitive and always strived to become a better fisherman, but the impact he left will be felt beyond just the sport.
"Jack's legacy will be the impact that he had on others. As I said before, to know Jack was to love Jack and he didn't meet anybody without a story about that person," said Lee.
The Erskine College Bass Fishing Team posted a message on Facebook after the news, saying in part "We are devastated, yet beyond grateful for our time we had with Jack, and his presence he will leave on this team."
Another member of the fishing team was on the boat Friday night with Jack, the team says that other member was not injured in the accident.
