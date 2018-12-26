GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) Presents still sit under the Christmas tree in Rezinia Rosemond's living room and her family still waits by the door, wishing she would come home.

"She was telling me to come here and get some of the stuff and let the boys open their gifts and we would meet at my aunts house," Rosemond's daughter, Kennisha Watley said, "That's literally the last time I talked to her."

Rezinia provided in-home care for the elderly and was driving to an appointment on Christmas Day.

"She was always trying to do something for somebody, and even on that day, Christmas Day, she took time out of her day to go and make sure everyone was okay,” Watley said.

Rosemond's family said she was on the way to her last appointment but never made it.

"She was literally not even two miles from her destination. She was literally right there, Watley said.

Watley said she tried calling her mom throughout the afternoon but couldn't get in touch with her, and then she got the tragic news.

"I was wrapping her gift and there was a knock at the door. They asked if they could talk to me for a moment. That's when they told me what happened," Watley said.

Troopers said Rosemond's car overturned on I-385 near exit 29 in Greenville County.

The coroner said she was rushed to GHS, but died a short time later.

Her daughter said she never imagined something like this would happen to her mom, especially on Christmas.

"I did not ever expect to lose my mom," said Watley, "She was a loving a person. She would go above and beyond for everybody. Everyone who came in contact with her loved her. I just want people to always remember her for that."

A GoFundMe page has been setup to help out with Rosemond's funeral expenses.