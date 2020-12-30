GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Family members of Alicia Laws describe her as a kind, loving person who loved to sing.
As a death investigation is now underway, Alicia's family is trying to grasp with losing a loved one and a friend to many.
Heather Young learned that her first cousin had been shot and killed outside of the Economy Inn in Greenville on Sunday night.
"I got the call on Sunday around 9:30 p.m. from her mother that (Alicia) had passed away. We didn't know what to, it was very hard," she recalled.
Young described her cousin as someone who loved to make people laugh and had a passion, and a talent, for singing.
Saying that Laws even auditioned for American Idol back in the mid-2000s.
"Alicia was a beautiful person, she had a kind soul and a kind heart and she was very, very talented and I just want justice for her that's it," said Young.
Laws lived in Greenville for about 11 years, while most of the rest of her family is in Tennessee and Virginia.
With the news coming as a shock to her family, Young decided to start a GoFundMe page to help cover funeral expenses with so much else going on in the world right now.
"Definitely wasn't expecting this so we made the GoFundMe page. Our goal is $2,000 to pay for her funeral expenses and that's with the cremation and getting her back here, home," explained Young.
A cousin, sister, friend, taken just two days after Christmas.
Alicia's family says they will be having a vigil for her outside of the Economy Inn on Jan. 16 at 4 p.m.
Anybody is welcome to go to that, although the family asks people who do attend wear masks and social distance.
Anyone with information related to Laws' death is urged to leave a Crime Stoppers tip by calling 864-23CRIME.
