SPARTANBURG, SC (FOX Carolina) Family members said a man who the Spartanburg Police Department said never returned home after leaving the hospital on July 5 has been found.
According to officers, 72-year-old Furman Crumpton was being treated at Spartanburg Regional Hospital on East Wood Street for heat exhaustion.
They said he was discharged from the hospital after treatment, but he never made it back to Divine Trinity House of Hope in Woodruff.
Crumpton's family notified FOX Carolina Wednesday that he had been found and was doing good.
The family thanks the community for help bringing Crumpton home safe.
