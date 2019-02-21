GREER, SC (FOX Carolina) - An Upstate family said their missing daughter, a Greenville Tech student, has been found and is safe.
Family members tell FOX Carolina that Reagan Reynolds, 18, had been last seen around 1 p.m. on Feb. 18 at the school's campus in Greer. They say her car, keys, phone, and computer were found in the parking lot. After making contact with law enforcement, the family says they believe she left willingly with someone else, but do not know who that could be.
We're told Reynolds takes medication daily and did not have it with her.
MORE PHOTOS: Reagan Reynolds is missing
Greenville Tech Campus Police Chief Terrence Brooks said Reynolds disappeared as she was leaving a class at the Benson Campus on Locust Hill Road. Reynolds left her car behind at the campus.
Later Thursday, Reynolds' father advised that she had been found by Greenville County deputies and was safe, but did not want to return home.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.