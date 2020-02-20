SUMTER COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Sumter County deputies are looking for man who's been missing for more than a week, and his family says he has ties to the Upstate.
Sumter County Sheriff's Office says 36-year-old Robert Berry went missing on February 12, leaving his home on Starks Ferry Road. He reportedly texted a friend the day after, but nobody has heard from him since.
Berry's family reached out to FOX Carolina asking us to spread the word about his disappearance. They're from the Upstate and while they aren't sure if he tried to drive to our area, they are worried since they haven't heard from him.
Berry stands at 5 feet 11 inches tall and weighs 185 pounds. A clothing description wasn't available, but he was last seen in his white 2010 Jeep Patriot, which has SC tag SMX559.
Anyone who knows where he is should call Sumter County deputies at 803-436-2000 or leave a Crime Stoppers tip at 1-888-CRIME-SC.
