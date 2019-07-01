SPARTANBURG, SC (FOX Carolina) – The family of an Upstate college student killed in a terrible crash in 2015 are now searching for his truck after they said it was stolen from a detail shop.
Josh Lee was one of four USC Upstate students killed in October 2015 when a car ran off the road, hit a tree, and burst into flames about a mile from campus.
Laurie Lee, Josh’s mother, said the family has held onto Josh’s pickup truck ever since his death, and now, she said someone stole it.
Lee said 2003 Chevy pickup with SC license plate GNI 922 was stolen from Baker’s Detailing in Spartanburg.
The shop was broken into and Josh’s truck was taken.
Baker said Josh’s USC Upstate parking decal was still on the back window and his high school graduation tassel from Broome High was still hanging from the rearview mirror.
“This truck means more to us than anything.,” Lee wrote on Facebook. “This truck carried Josh on all his journeys and adventures. It carried around all his memories. His first date and his last. Traveling to and from work, church, and to USC Upstate to compete and earn his degree. It holds his laughter. His tears. His friendships he established.”
Lee said she and Baker’s Detailing filed reports with the Spartanburg Police Department.
Richard Baker, the owner of the detailing company, said the thieves crashed through a fence to get into his lot. He said nothing like this has ever happened at his business before.
The Lee family just wants the pickup returned.
“You see this is not just a truck but a reminder to us every day that Josh fought the good fight and lived every day like it was his last. We just want his truck back please,” Lee wrote.
The family asks anyone with information to call 911.
In addition to Josh Lee, Sarah Vande Berg of Zephyr Hills, Florida; James Campbell of Greenville; and Horace Miller Sproull IV of Birmingham, Alabama were killed in the 2015 crash.
