SPARTANBURG, SC (FOX Carolina) – The family of an Upstate college student killed in a terrible crash in 2015 said his beloved truck that was stolen from a detail shop, has been found.
Josh Lee was one of four USC Upstate students killed in October 2015 when a car ran off the road, hit a tree, and burst into flames about a mile from campus.
Laurie Lee, Josh’s mother, said the family has held onto Josh’s pickup truck ever since his death, and now, she said someone stole it.
Lee said 2003 Chevy pickup with SC license plate GNI 922 was stolen from Baker’s Detailing in Spartanburg.
The shop was broken into and Josh’s truck was taken.
Later Monday night, Lee said law enforcement were notified that a vehicle resembling the truck had been spotted behind a hotel off East Main Street in Spartanburg.
It was soon determined that the vehicle in question was Josh's precious truck.
Baker said Josh’s USC Upstate parking decal was still on the back window and his high school graduation tassel from Broome High was still hanging from the rearview mirror.
“This truck means more to us than anything.,” Lee wrote on Facebook. “This truck carried Josh on all his journeys and adventures. It carried around all his memories. His first date and his last. Traveling to and from work, church, and to USC Upstate to compete and earn his degree. It holds his laughter. His tears. His friendships he established.”
Lee said she and Baker’s Detailing filed reports with the Spartanburg Police Department.
Richard Baker, the owner of the detailing company, said the thieves crashed through a fence to get into his lot. He said nothing like this has ever happened at his business before.
“You see this is not just a truck but a reminder to us every day that Josh fought the good fight and lived every day like it was his last. We just want his truck back please,” Lee wrote.
After the truck was found, Lee said she wanted to thank law enforcement and the community for everything they did to help bring Josh's truck back home.
In a Facebook post, Lee later explained how they came to find the truck.
According to her, she received word that the vehicle has been spotted around 6:30 p.m. Monday. Family members swung by to confirm, and then called law enforcement.
Lee said forensics with the Spartanburg City Police Department are working to gather evidence, and help with their investigation to find who is responsible for taking the truck.
"I want to personally give all the glory to my God for allowing us to live in a community where we all bond together for a greater cause," Lee wrote in the post. "I was reminded tonight to keep the faith. And faith is what got my [baby's] truck back."
In addition to Josh Lee, Sarah Vande Berg of Zephyr Hills, Florida; James Campbell of Greenville; and Horace Miller Sproull IV of Birmingham, Alabama were killed in the 2015 crash.
