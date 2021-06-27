GREENWOOD, SC (FOX Carolina)- A family in Greenwood says they have not heard from one of their relatives in over a week.
The family says that Megan Floyd has been missing for 10 days.
Floyd's family says she walked off into the woods.
FOX Carolina has reached out to Greenwood police as well as the Greenwood County Sheriff's Office.
Stay tuned as we work to learn more on her whereabouts.
