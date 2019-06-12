BELTON, SC (FOX Carolina) - Cars keep whizzing by and the grass keeps growing, but for the first time in 15 years there is no cross by the stop sign on Union High Dr. in Belton.
"It was a life changing thing for all of us and it's not something that stands for her dying, it stands for the strength we had to get through it and the change we went through," said John Simpson.
He said his grandmother was his hero, she stepped in to raise him. He said he's still haunted by the last day Cathy Simpson drove down that road.
"It was so much heartache, so much hurt," Simpson said. "So many questions."
He said he got a call that his grandmother was in an accident and by the time they got to the hospital he said time was standing still.
His heart shattered when he heard the news that she had passed.
"She was loving but she got loud if she had to," Simpson said. "She got loud if she had to. She spoke what was on her mind. She was just her."
He said she was in the far right lane on the highway when her car clipped a car in another lane.
Her car started spinning and Simpson said from that point on so did his life.
It's been 15 years since that day and he said all of a sudden the cross they made the day after she died is now missing.
"It makes me nauseous almost," Simpson said. "Like who would do something like that? I get angry."
He and his family have been using social media hoping to track it down.
