GREER, SC (FOX Carolina) - An Upstate family is searching for a Greenville Tech student they say hasn't been heard from since Tuesday.
Family members tell FOX Carolina that Reagan Reynolds was last seen around 1 p.m. on Tuesday at the school's campus in Greer. They say her car, keys, phone, and computer were found in the parking lot. After making contact with law enforcement, the family says they believe she left willingly with someone else, but do not know who that could be.
We're told Reagan takes medication daily and as of now does not have it with her.
Family members ask anyone who knows where Reagan is to reach out or call police.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.