GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) -- An Upstate family is looking for two missing dogs after a wreck that involved three dogs, they say.
The person who crashed along Edwards Road was apprehended by officers in connection to the shooting at Bucks, Racks, and Ribs that happened around 2 a.m.
Jordan Bryan's family is now looking for his dogs, who were in the vehicle when he attempted to flee the scene.
One of the dogs died in the crash, and the other two are still missing, the family says.
The family says one dog is a brown pit bull that responds to 'Jefe' and the other is a gray pit bull that responds to 'Baby'.
The dogs were last scene in the Edwards Road area, the family says.
