GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina)- A family is asking the public's help for information on a woman they say went missing on Saturday night.
The family says the Shanautica Lott, 21, was last seen near a Walgreen's at around 8:00 p.m.
According to the family, Shanautica was seen leaving the area with a man.
Shanautica is around five feet, four inches tall and weighs around 125 pounds with a nose piercing and her hair in a bun.
