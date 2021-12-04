GREENVILLE, SC (FOX CAROLINA) - The family of a shooting victim gave out meals today to raise awareness and stop shooing deaths.
Corey Jackson was was shot at his home on Ebel Court in July.
His family wants justice and to see the community come together to prevent things like this from happening to anyone else.
"We can heal with one another. Because somebody else may have been through this and they may could help me, the things I go through or vice versa. I mean information. We out here just looking for information as well to help solve my son's murder as well, too," says Lillie Greene owner, Kingdom Consultants.
If anyone has information about Jackson's death contact the Spartanburg County Sheriff's Office.
