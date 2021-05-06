GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - Alzheimer's disease, which is a type of dementia, is an incurable disease that impacts parts of the brain that controls thoughts, memory, and language.
The Alzheimer's Association estimates that around 6 million people in the U.S. are currently living with the disease, 200,000 of those people were diagnosed with Alzheimer's before they turned 65 years old.
Life for the Cheney family changed in late 2019.
"No matter the age, the news probably hits you like a train," said Jake Cheney.
At the age of 52, Belle Cheney, a mom of three teenagers and a wife of almost 20 years, was diagnosed with early-onset Alzheimer's.
It's a disease Belle is not unfamiliar with, her mom battled it before her.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention say family history and genetics can be a risk factor for the disease.
"I guess we just kind of felt really bad for her at the time, that like she had to go through the same thing that her mom did," said Belle's son Jack.
The Cheney's three teenagers, Poe, Jack, and Piper, forced to take on a new responsibility that most teenagers will never experience at their age, looking after their mom and acting as caregivers.
"It's definitely hard, but I think it brings us together a lot more than it tears our family apart," explained Piper.
The family says that Belle is currently in a good spot, but the disease has progressed in the last year.
"I have to cherish what I have right now and there's not a lot I can do and there's not a lot that people can do with an incurable disease like this," said Poe.
But they are not alone, using resources provided by organizations such as Alzheimer's Association to help.
"Seek the experts and lean on them," said Jake, Belle's husband.
Some of those resources available include financial planning, caregiver respite, education programs, and more.
FOX Carolina spoke with the organization's South Carolina Chapter to find out what message they have for families beginning their battle.
"The more open you can be with your family members and friends the more support you can create for yourself and your family and you're going to need that support moving forward. And the other thing that I would tell families who are facing this is you're not alone in this fight," said Beth Sulkowski, Alzheimer's Association South Carolina Chapter VP of Communications and Advocacy.
We found that there are 10 early signs and symptoms people can look out for that may signal a loved one has Alzheimer's.
We have a link to that list if you click here.
You can find other resources offered by the South Carolina Chapter of Alzheimer's Association by clicking here or you can call their 24/7 helpline at 800-272-3900.
