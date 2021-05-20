Oconee County, SC (FOX Carolina) - An Oconee County family is speaking out for the first time since the sheriff named a person of interest in the disappearance of Faith Roach.
You’ll remember we broke this story back in March when Oconee County Sheriff Mike Crenshaw confirmed exclusively to FOX Carolina Kevin Maler, who also goes by the name “Boston”, is a person of interest in Faith’s disappearance.
We’ve stayed on top of this case since Faith went missing from Oconee County back in February 2019, asking questions and working to get answers.
"It’s been over two years and we deserve answers," Faith's aunt, Pamela Marcengill said.
Faith's family hopes that will soon change as her name makes headlines across the country, and here locally.
Two new Crime Stoppers billboards are putting a spotlight on the case in Seneca, while a new podcast called “The Case” is gaining national attention.
The podcast explores theories about what happened to Faith and a possible connection to another missing person investigation in Massachusetts.
Faith‘s family believes more than one person knows what happened to Faith.
"We believe that there's several and we’ve been saying this since the first time we done an interview," Marcengill said.
I asked Faith's family if she knew Maler and they said they both hung around in the same group.
"I asked Boston point-blank if he knew Faith and he told me he’d never met her," Marcengill said, "Then I have other people that come to me and tell me they definitely knew each other. I think Boston knew Faith. I know for a fact he knew the people Faith was around."
With the spotlight on Faith’s disappearance, her family said hurtful rumors have started circulating and they want to set the record straight.
"She didn’t commit suicide. Let me get that clear to everybody. Number two, Faith did not overdose on her own. That’s the second thing. Faith was getting her life together. She was planning her future. She was planning on getting her GED. She and I had talked about what she was wanting to do so these rumors need to stop," Marcengill said.
The Oconee County Crime Stoppers billboards also highlight two other missing persons cases. Laura Anders disappeared a month before Faith in January 2019 and Joshua Ivester disappeared in February of this year. He was last seen around the same area that Faith went missing in 2019.
Anyone with information about these cases is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC. You can also download the P3 Tips Mobile App to submit an anonymous tip right from your smartphone.
