SIMPSONVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - It's been 4 years since Catherine "Cati" Blauvelt was murdered and her family is still speaking out in hopes to shed light on her unsolved case and finding Cati's husband, the accused main suspect.
Organizers said on Oct. 24, 2016, 22-year-old Cati Blauvelt was found murdered in an abandoned house in Simpsonville. Cati had been reported missing by her family the previous day after failing to meet with her friends after work.
According to Police, Cati was killed by her estranged husband, John Blauvelt, who fled the state. Traci Fant, organizer for Freedom Fighters Upstate SC, said John was last known to be on the California coast possibly hitch hiking and picking up odd jobs.
Cati's sister, Brandi Black, said it's been four years too long that John Blauvelt has been on the run. Black believes the only thing the family can do is keep Cati's story out through the media.
Cati's family asked that everyone visit Justice4Cati on Facebook and share pictures of John with everyone they know. Cati's mom said the right share could find John and bring justice to Cati.
Patricia Piver, Cati's mom, said Oct. 24 will be the hardest day for the rest of her life. Piver said, "She was like a bright light. She just cheered everybody up when they were down. She was always there for anyone who needed her.”
More news: Court records: Man arrested in stabbing death of Simpsonville woman pleads guilty to obstruction, search for husband ongoing
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.