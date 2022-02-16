OCONEE COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina) - An Oconee County family is still looking for answers one year after an Oconee County man vanished.
36-year-old Joshua Ivester was last seen at a house on Rock Crusher Road in Walhalla on February 15, 2021.
“It’s like living in a nightmare every day,” Ivester’s wife, Tasha said.
Josh’s wife was pregnant when he disappeared. Their little girl is now six months old. His mom said she remembers the last time she saw him, just hours before he went missing.
“They come by my house. He had a smile on his face, and he had the ultrasound pictures and said mama ,I want to show you something,” Brenda Halbrooks recalls, “He showed me the ultrasound pictures of the baby."
Halbrooks said her son was happy, but something was bothering him.
“He acted like he was scared. I asked him what’s the matter and he said I will tell you later,” Halbrooks said.
He never got the chance. Later that night he disappeared.
We obtained the incident report from Oconee County Sheriff’s Office. It states that Ivester’s wife told deputies an acquaintance stopped by their house. She said Josh walked outside to talk to him, but when she went outside to check on him a few minutes later, he was gone.
“The guy had came over to our house two or three times. They had never left together. They had never hung out,” Ivester said.
Deputies said Josh left with the acquaintance. They went to a house on Wagener Circle in Walhalla then he walked to a home on Rock Crusher Road. This is the last place he was reportedly seen.
Days after Josh went missing his family found the hoodie and the hat he was wearing when he went missing. Both items were found in the woods near Rock Crusher Road. His family said those clothes are the only clues they have.
One year later, the sheriff’s office said the investigation is at a standstill.
Josh’s family knows something is not right. His wife said he would never leave his family and was excited about having a baby on the way.
Anyone with information about Ivester’s disappearance is encouraged to call the Oconee County Sheriff’s Office at 864-638-4111.
You can also leave an anonymous tip with Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC. Crimestoppers is offering a reward for information leading to his whereabouts.
