Spartanburg County, SC (FOX Carolina) - Where is Robbie Turner? This week marks five years since she disappeared from Spartanburg County and her family wants answers.
On January 16, 2017, Turner went out for a walk and never returned. Her family has always believed someone in the community knows something.
"It’s five years later and she hasn’t come back," Turner's sister, Nellie Vernon said.
Turner was last seen walking on Ridge Road near Highway 292 in Wellford. A couple days later, her dogs showed up at her mom’s house about a mile away. Their leashes were still attached, but no sign of Robbie or her pink walking cane.
"For her not to come home, we know something is seriously wrong. Something is wrong and people up on Ridge Road saw something and are scared to say because you just don’t disappear like that," Vernon said.
Turner’s bank account hasn’t been touched since she disappeared, and she left home without essentials like her wallet and medication, making her daughter fear the worst.
"She wouldn’t just leave me or my grandmother or my family," Turner's daughter, Kaxena Turner said.
Wellford Police said there’s no updates and no leads on the case. A cold case investigator with the Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office was also brought in to assist. Despite several initial searches, investigators have uncovered few clues on the case and remained tight-lipped.
Robbie’s family believes more needs to be done to get answers.
"I think they need to start back over, put men back on the ground walking to every house, talking to everybody to get new answers, and ask new questions," Vernon said, "It’s a shame it’s five years and we still haven’t heard anything. No one just disappears off the face of the earth."
The family is offering a $2000 dollar reward for information leading to Turner's whereabouts.
Anyone with information is asked to call Investigator Diane Lestage at 864-503-4556. You can remain anonymous.
We have put in a FOIA request for case files and documents related to this case but waiting to receive the files from Wellford Police.
