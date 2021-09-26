GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - It's been more than two years since Melissa Bell's son was taken from her.

"It's fresh, it's like it happened yesterday," she told FOX Carolina.

On Sunday, family, friends, and community activists are once again renewing their calls for justice for Damoni Barker, a young man described as quiet and funny, while also celebrating his life cut short at the age of 19.

"We are going to continue to keep his name out there for birthdays, holidays, posting on social media because someone may get tired of seeing his face out there and they may say 'hey let me call the investigator, there's a piece of information that I want to give them let me give this family some justice'," said SC Chapter of P.O.S.T Founder Dr. Candace Brewer.

A week after Barker's death in the summer of 2019, Greenville County deputies told FOX Carolina they arrested a 17-year-old in connection to Barker's death which they say was a botched robbery.

But they are still looking for the person who fired the fatal gunshot.

"Who's to say the person who killed my child ain't still out there murdering people, you know. If you know something say something, that's all I ask. I don't hate nobody, I just want the person that pulled that trigger and took my son's life to be held accountable for what they did," said Bell.

Damoni's Mom has a message to other parents in the Upstate, who she doesn't want to have to go through the same heartbreak she has been living with.

"Please make your children be aware of they friends and who they hang out with and make sure you know where they're at at all times, because we live in a very wicked world," she said.

Anyone with information on Barker's death is encouraged to call Crime Stoppers, you can do so anonymously at 864-232-7463.