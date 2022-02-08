Greenville County, SC (FOX Carolina) - A Greenville County family is desperate for answers about their loved one's murder.
January 19 marked nine years since Edward Goldsmith was gunned down outside his apartment on White Horse Rd. and his family spoke out for the first time.
"There’s been nine years of silence. Nothing," Goldsmith's sister, Sharon Goldsmith said.
Investigators with the Greenville County Sheriff's Office have identified persons of interest in the case, but have not released their names.
At the time of Goldsmith's death in 2013, investigators said they didn’t have enough forensic evidence to make an arrest. In the last ten years, advancements in forensic science have come a long way and they’re hopeful new technology could help them solve the case.
"To not know about what happened to our brother and who did it, that lingers on us very, very hard," Sharon Goldsmith said.
For his family, January 19, 2013 will always be etched in their memories.
"My grandmother called and said my uncle had been shot and they didn’t know if he was living or he was dead," Goldsmith's niece, Shenita Goldsmith said, "We immediately rushed to the hospital and at the hospital he was pronounced dead. That will never go away in my head."
Only hours earlier, Shenita had been hanging out with her uncle. "He had been to my house. He came to see me everyday. We had been laughing, talking and having fun."
Later that day, Shenita got a call from her uncle. He said something was troubling him. "About an hour later he called me back and were talking about the problems he was having. He said he was just tired of dealing with different people."
Around 10:00 that night, the Sheriff's Office said two men went to Goldsmith’s apartment, which he shared with his girlfriend. The men, who were later identified as suspects, got into an argument with Goldsmith. There was a struggle. Neighbors heard gunshots and called 911. Investigators said his murder was drug related.
Despite having few details about his death, and no answers, Goldsmith's family is hopeful.
"We all have hope, that someday, because I believe in justice, that they'll solve the case and find out exactly who killed my uncle," Shenita Goldsmith said.
Anyone with information about Goldsmith's murder is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 23-CRIME.
