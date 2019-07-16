HENDERSONVILLE, NC (Fox Carolina) - James Stepp's family said he may have had a burly exterior but on the inside they say he had nothing but a tender heart.
Hendersonville Police are investigating his death, but so far there no charges have been filed.
"He was my rock, and he was my protector," Kim Sheppard said.
Sheppard said most called her brother "Pup." She said she prayed the whole way to the hospital on July 3rd, hoping her best friend, neighbor and brother wasn't gone.
"Two wounds in his chest, two in his abdomen and two in his thigh," Sheppard said.
Hendersonville Police said an argument started between pup and another man at a business. Her nephew drove his dad to the hospital after the shooting.
"He was begging God to spare his life, he prayed and told Jimmy that he may die, he would probably die but everything was going to be okay and that he loved him very much. I run that through my head a lot," Sheppard said crying about her brother.
Kim said her brother was shot and killed on his birthday; just a day before July 4th.
As of now, Police said no charges had been filed but said investigators are working closely with the district attorney's office.
PREVIOUSLY - Funeral plans announced for man killed in Hendersonville shooting; charges have yet to be filed in his death
