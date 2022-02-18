SPARTANBURG, SC (FOX Carolina) - Alma Byrd says her brother Sam suffers from depression and mental illness, and that as she got older, she realized she needed help continuing to care for him.
So in 2014, she says DSS helped her place him in Oakridge Community Care Home in Inman.
She told Fox Carolina she had no idea what her family was in store for.
“I went to visit Sam one day, and they said ‘he’s in the hospital,'” Alma recounted. “And I asked how long he had been in there. They went and checked and: ‘oh, he’s been in there seven days.’ My brother was in the hospital for seven days and y’all didn’t call me?"
That was just the first time. She says it was recurring.
“One time he went to the hospital three times in one week," Alma said. “The hospital was always calling me asking: ‘why is your brother here? We have Samuel here.’ So that’s when I got fed up and I reported them to DHEC.”
Fox Carolina was able to obtain a Freedom of Information Request Alma and the family had sent to DHEC, which shows an official complaint lodged by the family back in December 2019.
The case was closed in February 2020, after DHEC found 58-year-old Darryl Mast and Oakridge Community Care Home #1 violated regulations by repeatedly not notifying the family when Samuel was sent to the hospital.
DHEC also found that Oakridge was not correctly administering prescribed medications to Sam either.
“That’s why I asked DHEC—‘what are y’all doing?’” Alma said frustratedly. “‘How are you passing…how are you giving them a license to operate this place?’”
Alma says the hospital visits were just the tip of the iceberg.
“You could see where urine head probably dried," she said, describing conditions of the furniture she observed inside the home when she went to visit her brother.
She told Fox Carolina that every time she went to visit Sam, things seemingly got worse; bedbugs, lice, and filth were everywhere.
“I was looking at the patients doing the work," Alma went on. “Emptying the trash cans, taking stuff to the dumpster, doing the mopping.”
In the report from the South Carolina Attorney General's office, prosecutors mention that Mast put residents to work around the property. Alma says Samuel may very well have been one of them.
Her brother now resides in another facility in Spartanburg, but she says her heart goes out to those people who were evacuated this week.
“I’m not surprised at all," she said.
While she says she feels relief that people are finally getting the care that they need, she believes Darryl Mast was allowed to operate for far too long.
“Do you think they did enough to follow up with him?" Fox Carolinas Matt Kaufax asked Alma, talking with her about what DHEC did to address the problems she and her family experienced.
“No, I do not,“ she replied.
