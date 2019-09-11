GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) Joe Everson, a celebrity artist from the Upstate, on Wednesday presented a piece of art called “Ground Zero” in memory of the September 11, 2001 terror attacks to the Greenville Fire Department.
The painting depicts the famous photo of three firemen raising the American Flag amongst the rubble at Ground Zero in New York in wake of the attacks.
"I wanted to be able to leave something here that’s really a thank you - a thank you to folks that did what they did out there, and a thank you to the one that are willing to put their lives on the line like they do," Everson said at the presentation ceremony.
Everson, America's only singing painter, rose to fame for his National Anthem Performances. He first appeared on FOX & Friends in 2016, which led to him selling every painting off his website in under two hours!
The Taylors native is now known as the anthem artist, with some of his paintings being featured in homes of celebrities like Arnold Schwarzenegger and the Golden State Warriors' Draymond Green.
Through his painting, Everson has helped raise over a million dollars for different veteran causes and is continuously working to help veteran aid programs prosper.
