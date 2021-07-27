GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville Drive's General Manager is warning fans that bad behavior could get you kicked out of future games.
A dozen fans were removed from two recent games for foul language directed at players, according to General Manager Eric Jarinko. This is the largest amount of people kicked in out in the team's 14 seasons combined.
Jarinko says, "There's a right way and a wrong way to heckle and fans just took it to a whole other level this past weekend. It's something we're not going to tolerate when you're going to make personal remarks towards a player about them personally and their family. It's just not the right thing to do."
The General Manager mentioned there may be a possibility of cutting alcohol sales early for the first time ever. This would be in effort to help with the issue of unruly fans.
