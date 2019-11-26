GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) -- A fatal collision on Interstate 85 has left the right lane blocked along Laurens Road (Exit 48), according to Highway Patrol.
Highway Patrol responded to the collision just after 6:30 p.m.
The coroner's office did confirm that the collision was fatal. It is unclear the victim's identity at this time.
Stay with us as we learn more.
