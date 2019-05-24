Greenville, SC (FOX Carolina) - Friday troopers with the South Carolina Highway Patrol were called to the scene of a crash on I-85 southbound in Greenville County.
According to real-time traffic conditions provided by the highway patrol, the accident occurred around 8:22 a.m.
Troopers say the entire roadway has been blocked due to the crash. We're told by the Greenville County Coroner's Office that one fatality and three vehicles are involved.
At this time we don't know details of the crash, but we have a crew on the way and we'll update as soon as we have more information.
The SCHP and coroner's office are on scene investigating.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.