Anderson, SC (FOX Carolina) - Troopers with the South Carolina Highway Patrol are on the scene of a fatal collision along I-85 in Anderson County.
According to troopers, the accident happened just before 3 a.m. Thursday morning at the 27 mile marker and has all of the southbound lanes blocked.
We're told the crash involved two tractor trailers. According to troopers, one tractor trailer was on the side of the road when it was struck by another, killing one person.
A detour has been set up at this time. Highway Patrol is asking drivers to take exit 27, make a right on Eastwest Parkway then go right onto U.S. 76 to exit 19.
We have a crew on the way and we'll update as soon as we know more.
