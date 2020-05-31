GENERIC - Crash 1

PICKENS COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) -- Two people have died following a motorcycle crash along Old Liberty Pickens Road, according to the coroner. 

Thomas Cody Bowen, 30, and Amanda Fraye Neely, 39, passed away from blunt force trauma after the accident. They were pronounced on scene, the coroner says. 

Neither were wearing helmets. 

The South Carolina Highway Patrol is in charge of the investigation. 

