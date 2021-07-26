WEARS VALLEY, TN (FOX Carolina)- Two people died after a fatal wreck in Tennessee along US-321, according to a release from Great Smoky Mountains National Park.
According to the release, park rangers responded at around 7:04 p.m. on Sunday and found that a motorcycle carrying two occupants wrecked after it lost control and collided with a road sign.
The victim were identified in the release as 50-year-old Benjamin Braunsdorf of Seymour, Tennessee and 46-year-old Wendy Fitzgibbon of Knoxville, Tennessee.
Both victims were pronounced dead on scene, according to the release.
Park rangers say they are continuing to investigate the incident.
