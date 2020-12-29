Virus Outbreak-Economy-No More Stimulus

FILE - In this April 23, 2020, file photo, President Donald Trump's name is seen on a stimulus check issued by the IRS to help combat the adverse economic effects of the COVID-19 outbreak, in San Antonio. All that aid is now gone. Yet prospects for more federal stimulus this year appear all but dead, clouding the future for the unemployed, for small businesses and for the economy as a whole.(AP Photo/Eric Gay, File)

 Eric Gay

WASHINGTON (AP) — Whether most Americans will receive $2,000 COVID-19 relief checks is now in the hands of the Senate.

President Donald Trump has been pushing to more than triple the $600 payments approved by Congress, reluctantly signing into law the massive relief bill that authorized the smaller checks.

On Monday the House voted overwhelmingly to meet the president’s demand, but Republican senators have resisted increasing spending.

The Senate is scheduled to meet Tuesday, and Majority Leader Mitch McConnell has declined to publicly address how he plans to handle the issue.

