ANDERSON, SC (FOX Carolina) - A man who planted explosives around Anderson County will spend the next 30 years in federal prison.

A federal judge sentenced Wesley ‘Dallas’ Ayers on Tuesday. But another man told the judge who handed down the sentence that it doesn't feel right, because he feels responsible for it.

Confessed Anderson County bomber sentenced to 30 years in prison The man who admitted to building and placing explosive devices around Anderson County will learn his sentence at a later date, the judge ruled during a hearing on Tuesday.

"I told the judge I think they sentenced the wrong person because I felt like they should be sentencing me instead of my son,” Harrison Ayers told FOX Carolina.

Harrison, who will turn 87 next month, is Dallas' dad.

"If I would have been the father I should have been all of these years and took time with my children like I should have, instead of working so much, I think things would have been altogether different today,” he said.

But Harrison's testimony couldn’t save his son.

"He wrote the judge a letter and begged for his forgiveness. He pleaded guilty to what he had done, but they turned it around and sentenced him to 30 years,” Harrison .

Investigators said Dallas Ayers built and planted three bombs around Anderson County in 2018. One of the bombs exploded and hurt a man. He only suffered minor injuries, but a federal judge said someone could have been killed.

"I don’t think my son was out to harm or hurt anyone. He was out to get attention,” Ayers said.

Federal investigators, however, disagreed. FBI agents swept the Ayers family's home in Anderson County in March 2018 and found the supplies used to make the explosives.

A federal judge told Ayers it’s only by luck more people were not seriously injured or killed.

Before his sentencing, the judge told Dallas, “I’m sorry you threw your life away.”

Harrison solemly noted that it’s hard to imagine never seeing his son outside prison walls again.

"That’s 30 years,” Ayers said, “I’ll be gone before he's ever out.”

Dallas will be 58 when he’s released from prison.