BOILING SPRINGS, SC (FOX Carolina) - The father of a boy killed in a wreck on a Spartanburg County highway said the family is trying to find a positive way forward as the man accused of causing the crash heads to prison.
11-year-old Ethan Rubenzer was heading to school on the morning if February 8 when he was killed in the wreck.
Michael Eugene Kelley II was driving a car that ran a stop light and hit the Rubenzer’s car.
On Monday, Kelley was sentenced to 40 years in prison after he pled guilty to felony driving under the influence with death, felony driving under the influence with great bodily injury, and 6 drug charges that were pending when the fatal crash happened.
“None of this brings Ethan back, so it’s sad for everyone involved, but it feels like justice has been done,” Ethan’s father, Trevor Rubenzer said.
Trevor said Ethan’s organs helped others extend their lives.
“We want everyone to realize that Ethan’s final gift was a miracle for a lot of people. Ethan donated his heart. He donated his two kidneys, and his liver directly to recipients on the donor list.”
Now, the family is striving to live the way they believe Ruben would have wanted.
“A life full of love and compassion and almost reckless giving. That’s the way he was and that’s the way we’re trying to live moving forward.
