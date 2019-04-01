SOUTH CAROLINA (FOX CAROLINA) -- The father of a deceased fifth grader is still seeking answers and has now scheduled a press conference for Monday, April 1st, at 11 a.m.
Attorneys David Aylor and Mark Peper issued the following statement on behalf of Jermaine Van Dyke, the father of 10-year-old Raniya Wright, who died of injuries sustained from a fight at Forest Hills Elementary School in Walterboro.
“To date, Jermaine Van Dyke has been provided no pertinent information from school officials or local law enforcement regarding the death of his daughter while in the custody and care of the school district. Rightfully so, he is distraught and frustrated by their lack of communication and refusal to allow him access to any videos or investigative findings related to this matter. Mr. Van Dyke would like to thank the community for their support and prayers during these very difficult times and vows to fight for the answers his family and this community deserves,” said attorney David Aylor.
A press conference will be held Monday April 1st at 11:00am at the front of the Forest Hills Elementary School at which time the attorneys will update the community on the results of their investigation and present Mr. Van Dyke for brief comments.
Stay with FOX Carolina as we gather more information.
MORE NEWS
It's been 5 days since a 5th grader died after a classroom fight. Her father still hasn't been told what happened
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.