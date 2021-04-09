ROCK HILL, SC (FOX Carolina) – A man who was killed in a South Carolina mass shooting while out on an air-conditioning repair call leaves behind three children, according to his father.
James Lewis, an HVAC tech who worked for GSM Services. The 38-year-old was out with a co-worker at the home of Dr. Robert Lesslie on Wednesday afternoon when investigators said a former NFL player fatally shot Lewis and wounded his co-worker outside, then fatally shot Lesslie, Lesslie’s wife, and their two young grandchildren inside.
Lewis’ father said in an interview on Friday that James was his best friend.
The elder Lewis said he got a call from GSM Services and was told that James had been involved in an accident. The company told him James’ co-worker, Robert Shook, had been airlifted, and when he asked about his son, they told him James was still at the scene.
“That’s when I knew he was dead,” Lewis recalled.
The grieving father called the shootings “senseless” and said so many lives were torn apart by the violence.
James leaves behind three children that he had full custody of. His father said in addition to working full-time and raising his children, James was also attending night school “and trying to get ahead in life.”
Investigators said the suspect, Phillip Adams, took his own life early Thursday morning.
Sheriff Kevin Tolson said in a news conference on Thursday that deputies did not know what led to the shootings, only that they had found “strong” evidence left behind at the scene that pointed investigators to Adams as the gunman.
Now, Lewis' family and several others are trying to process the tragedy themselves.
"James had a great sense of humor and would help anyone that needed it," his father reflected. He said he will remember James as his best friend.
An update on Shook’s condition is not known.
This is a statement GSM Services released on Thursday about the incident:
As you can imagine, our team at GSM Services is heart broken from the events that transpired yesterday evening in York, SC.
Both men involved in this incident are long-standing, beloved members of our family at GSM. These men embody the values we strive to achieve at GSM and are family focused, up-beat, and wonderful team members who cared about all the people they encountered.
In the coming days, our focus is on helping these families and our team members cope with this tragedy.
We wish to thank the law enforcement and emergency management personnel who have been so helpful with their communication, empathy, and professionalism as we dealt with this yesterday and overnight.
We also want to thank our community for all the support for our team and these families. Our community has helped us build this company through all of our good times and we are blessed knowing this support continues during bad times.
Please continue to keep our families in your thoughts and prayers in the coming days.
Thank You
Joel and Steven Long
GSM Services
