TRAVELERS REST, SC (FOX Carolina) - Troopers said a 19-year-old driver is facing multiple charges after a crash that killed one and injured three others.
The collision occurred on Highway 25 around 11:50 p.m. Saturday night.
According to troopers, a 1997 Jeep Cherokee with five occupants was traveling south on US-25 when the driver lost control. The vehicle then ran off the side of the road into a median, overturned and landed in a northbound lane, troopers said.
The Greenville County Coroner's Office said a passenger was ejected and taken to the hospital, where she later succumbed to her injuries.
The coroner identified the passenger as 17-year-old Jessica Faye Adaline Adams. She was a Pickens High School senior.
Troopers said the other occupants and driver were injured in the crash and taken to the hospital.
Two of the occupants are 13-years-old, troopers said.
Highway Patrol identified the driver as Madison Bagwell, 19, and said she is facing the following charges in connection with the crash:
- Felony DUI with death (1 count)
- Felony DUI with great bodily injury (2 counts)
- Child endangerment (1 count)
- Simple possession of marijuana (1 count)
Troopers said Bagwell is currently being held at the Greenville County Detention Center.
On Sunday evening, Bagwell was denied bond by a judge for all general sessions counts since she was previously charged for DUI in Pickens County in November 2017. She was also ordered not to contact the families of the victims.
She was granted a $600 bond for the marijuana charge.
A GoFundMe page has been set up for Jessica Adams' family.
Tuesday, Jessica's father, Nick Adams, spoke about his daughter and his family's loss.
"She's very open, like I am- get along with anybody, talk to anybody, never met a stranger," said Adams.
Adams said his daughter lived for racing at the racetrack.
"Jessica loved racing, that was her passion," said Adams. "My grandpa raced, my daddy raced, I raced. She was a fourth generation racer."
When it comes to Madison Bagwell, Adam says he doesn't hate her.
"People make bad decisions, accidents happen. I don't hate her for it, I still love her," said Adams.
Bagwell was best friends with Jessica. Mr. Adams considers her 'just another stepdaughter.'
Right now, Adams says the family is doing alright given the circumstances. Jessica's mother is having a hard time.
"What I will miss most is her enthusiasm," Adams said of his daughter.
Pickens High School Principal Corey Willimon released this statement about the loss of life:
"This weekend, our school was saddened to learn of the death of Jessica Adams, a senior here at Pickens High School. Jessica was a sweet girl who was loved by her teachers. Jessica always had a smile on her face and was always willing to assist others in need. I have spoken to many faculty and staff members today that knew Jessica well, and they all stated how bright she was, and smiled all of the time, and was outspoken. She was full of life and our Blue Flame Family is suffering due to this tragedy.
We have encouraged parents to speak to their children before Tuesday to offer emotional support and to ensure that they are prepared to return to school. On Tuesday and all of next week, we will have grief counselors available at the school for students and staff members who need help recovering from the loss of their friend or student.
Our deepest condolences go out to Jessica's family, and I we ask for prayers and support for her family, friends, and for our staff and students as we grieve.
We will work with Jessica’s parents on honoring/remembering her senior year in the near future.
Monday, October 15 is a Teacher In-Service workday in the School District of Pickens County. Students will return on Tuesday, October 16."
The crash remains under investigation by Highway Patrol and the Greenville County Coroner's Office.
The visitation for Jessica will be held Thursday, October 18 from noon to 3 p.m. at Dillards Funeral Home in Pickens.
The service will immediately follow.
Jessica's dad said she'll be buried in her racing suit.
This tragic, no way for a family to lose a child.
