Father of teenager found shot to death in Anderson CO. talks about arrest in Hart Co. GA

HART COUNTY, GA (FOX Carolina) Investigators swarmed this area of Friendship Road in Hart County.
“Usually don’t have this going on," Richard Scoggins said.
He lives near a home where investigators found Correndrick Alexander shot to death and a woman stabbed.
“They had it blocked off and wouldn’t let anybody down, or up, or anything. I had to come all the way around to get back to the house," Scoggins said.
Deputies arrested Larrendrick Tabor in connection with the shooting after a 12-hour manhunt.
"I think GBI, state patrol, sheriff, even the police were down here," Scoggins said.
The manhunt forced administrators with South Hart Elementary School to close Tuesday as investigators looked for Tabor.
“It’s hard to put in words," Michael Scott said.
Now, Hart County Sheriff Mike Cleveland believes Tabor is linked to Mericus Scott's homicide.
“I hope he gives the investigators some info about my son’s murder, I really do," Scott said.
He's Mericus Scott's father and says he's heartbroken over all the violence.
“All of this gun, shooting, killing. What is it solving? It ain't solving nothing," he said.
Deputies with the Anderson County Sheriff's Office found 18-year-old Mericus Scott shot to death and dumped in a pond behind the old Appleton Mill.
“I still think about him. Even when I go to sleep I think about him," Michael Scott said.“I just want justice to be served for what they did to him.’
Now, two people are no longer alive as investigators in two counties try to figure out what's behind their deaths.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.