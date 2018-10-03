SIMPSONVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - A Fountain Inn father is sharing the eulogy he wrote for his son, who died in a motorcycle crash on September 27 along West Georgia Road in Simpsonville.
The coroner's office says 20-year-old James Hampton Wade was involved in a collision around 3:10 p.m. while riding his motorcycle.
Wade had to be airlifted to Greenville Memorial Hospital where he was later pronounced dead.
The coroner's office will conduct an external examination on September 28, to determine the cause of death.
Hampton's death has shaken his family and friends. Scott Wade, his father, says Hampton always strove to be the best person he could be.
"He always did the right thing," said Scott. "He was a man, my son was a man."
Kaleb Waltz was one of Hampton's friends, who enjoyed riding with him. He says the loss is already hitting him hard, especially on the road.
"I rode my bike earlier today and I looked in my mirror and just see him there and he wasn't there," he said.
Scott Wade delivered a eulogy about important moments in Hampton's life, where 60 seconds changed everything, including the moment Hampton was born, and the moment he died.
Read the full eulogy below:
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.