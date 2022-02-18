A Gray Media Group, Inc. Station - © 2002-2022 Gray Television, Inc.
Father says Clemson Police mental health training saved wife's life
CLEMSON, SC (FOX Carolina) - A family is recognizing officers who responded to a call where a mother was having a mental health breakdown. Her husband says their actions saved her life.
We talked to the department about how their mental health training helps them deal with calls like this all the time.
Sargent Michael Arflin was one of the responding officers. He says it started with a call about a woman attempting to steal a car, but he noticed something wasn't right.
"Normally, car thieves don't hang out after they steal cars," Arflin said.
Arflin says the training help him pick up on the signs that this was a mental health crisis.
"As I started talking to her, you could just see, even with the mask on, the expression on her face—her glasses on," said Arflin, "She was in fight or flight mode, at that point."
Arflin says he found the woman clenching to her six-year-old child. Her car was parked in the roadway near a restaurant with the keys thrown in the road. She told responding officers she needed to run away but couldn't explain why.
"People that are in those crisis modes, a lot of times, they can't help what they're doing," said Arflin, "I'm not a psychologist. My entire job is to get them to the next step of care and to stabilize them enough, mentally, that I can get them to that next level of care."
Arflin was able to help de-escalate the situation, reassure the child, and eventually get her some help. He was able to talk to the child like they were one of his own. Her husband later wrote this letter to thank Clemson Police:
"Officer Owens, and 2 other unknown officers responded to a report of a woman, accompanied by a child attempting to steal a car. The woman was my wife. My wife has a history of mental illness and, on the day in question, she was experiencing a psychotic break that led her to dangerous and irrational behavior. Officer Owens, and the rest of the team responding, recognized that my wife was suffering from an altered mental state and were able to defuse the situation, protect the property involved, get my wife to a hospital, and secure her own car in a safe place. He went above and beyond when my wife could not provide contact information for someone who could safely take my son, and was ultimately able to contact me.
He has remained engaged over the past few days to ensure that I have everything I need in order to minimize the impact on the lives of my wife, my son, and myself. I could go on and on about the details of the incident, but I think the best way to document it is to simply relay the words of the 6 year old boy who learned something important that day.
'My mommy was scared and thought that she needed to steal a car. I was very afraid and I cried. Someone called the police on my Mommy and I thought that the police were going to take us to jail. The police could tell that my Mommy was confused, and wasn't a bad guy, and instead of taking us to jail, they were heroes who protected me and my Mommy and took her to the doctor so she could get better. I got to ride in an ambulance and I got to be a police helper. I'm sad about my Mommy, but I'm so happy that the police helped her.'
Officer Owens and the rest of the team that responded that day likely saved my wife's life. She has already suffered so much in her life that I don't know how she could have survived if she had somehow hurt our son or if she had been treated as a criminal, rather than as someone suffering.
In a time when the media is full of reports of conflict where police are accused of not properly deescalating situations and misunderstanding the difference between criminal and mental health complaints, officer Owens and his colleagues displayed exceptional compassion and integrity while also discharging their duty to protect the public, my wife, and my son.
Please extend my sincere gratitude to all who were involved both for their actions on this day, and their decision to pursue a difficult career in service to others."
It has gotten the attention of thousands online.
Clemson Police Chief Jorge Campos says it was nice that someone wanted to recognize his officers for a change.
"It's rare, as a police chief, to have people to call me to commend what my officers have done," Campos said, "Usually, I'm getting more calls with people who are unhappy with the situation that they had to deal with."
Campos says, usually, the officers are just doing their job and the loved ones just don't like the outcome. This call is another example of how their mental health training matters.
"The training is specific to showing officers examples of how different conditions present and giving resources to the officers for how to deal with folks who are presenting," said Campos.
Arflin says, for him, it's just another day on the job.
"It definitely feels good for somebody to say thank you, but stuff like this happens a lot," Arflin said, "It doesn't feel any different than anything else we do. We deal with this stuff all the time. We're just doing what we're supposed to do."
