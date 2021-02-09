GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) – A judge has sentenced a man to 20 years in prison for a DUI crash that claimed the lives of four young children.
The wreck happened on Dec. 7, 2018.
Arnez Jamison was driving north on East Mountain Creek Church Road in a van with four children inside when the van ran off the road and into several trees.
Three of the children died at the scene: Arnez Yaron Jamison, Jr., age 4, Robbiana Evans, age 6, and Jamire Halley, age 8.
Two days later, the fourth child, 2-year-old Ar'mani Jamison, passed away at the hospital.
Jamison was formally charged in the crime on December 9, 2018.
Jamison pleaded guilty to four charges in the case in a hearing on Tuesday, Feb. 9, 2021, and the judge delivered the sentence.
During the hearing, Jamison’s lawyer revealed he had used marijuana and Xanax before driving that night.
The children’s mother spoke during the hearing. Through tears, Jacqueline Brown said that Jamison loved his children and that she blamed herself for what happened..
“Jamire, Robbiana, Arnez, and Ar'mani, were loved,” Brown said. “They were my strength. There's nothing in this world that we would not do for them. We survived so many struggles together, from Arnez Jr's sickle cell disease to having no place to go.
“We loved our children and took great care for them,” Brown continued. “Our children were smart, loving, respectful children.”
“At times I blame myself for this tragedy,” Brown told the judge. “Arnez loved his children -every last one of them. A simple sibling gathering ended in tragedy on December seventh.”
