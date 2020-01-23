Father wants justice after 18-year-old son found shot, dumped in pond

ANDERSON COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina) Michael Scott is holding onto memories through pictures in his phone and with just thought of his eldest son, Mericus Scott.
“Every time I move, he was right there with me," Michael Scott said.“He never meets a stranger- you know. He’s always laughing.”
However, about 30 miles from his home in Hartwell, Georgia, life changed behind a crime tape and in a retention pond in Anderson County.
“My wife told me, she said, ‘I got some bad news for you.’ And I said, ‘What? What is it?’ They found your son dead. I said, ‘What?’”
Deputies with the Anderson County Sheriff's Office found 18-year-old Mericus Scott shot to death and dumped in a pond behind the old Appleton Mill.
“It hurt, it hurt," he said.
Now, investigators are trying to figure out if the deadly shooting took place in Anderson County or if someone dumped him there. Mericus Scott lived in Royston, Georgia.
“He ain’t never did nothing to nobody," Michael Scott said.
He says Mericus is now with his mother who died two months ago- an angel who now watches over him and one he says he wants justice for.
“If they know anything about my son’s murder, I want them to come out and call law enforcement," Michael Scott said.
A funeral for Mericus Scott will be held, Sunday, January 26.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.